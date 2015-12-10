But we're told Rita Ora's act will be getting some pre-final prep in today alongside fellow finalists Ché Chesterman and Reggie N Bollie.

"She'll be doing rehearsals today, they're all in studios today as they will be tomorrow. But she obviously will be taking it easy," a source told RadioTimes.com.

Louisa took to Twitter to apologise to her fans for missing the gig, but insisted her voice needs to be "perfect" for the big finale in Wembley Arena.

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor concludes this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV