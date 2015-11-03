This 30-second trailer sees Mary face a torrent of abuse. She's called stupid, stuck-up and a grubby little gold digger. It's enough to make Carson blush.

Henry Talbot's turned on his former flame, Edith's had enough, and Mary even appears to have annoyed calm and collected Branson, who shouts, "You can't stop ruining things. Like all bullies you're a coward."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVj1VsPitBk

The clip also sees Edith worrying about whether to tell Bertie the truth about Marigold's parentage, Moseley leaving the Abbey for good and Andy smashing down a door in a dramatic fashion.

It's an exciting tease for what's sure to be an action-packed episode...

Downton Abbey series 6 concludes on Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV