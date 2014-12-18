The first pictures of this year's Celebrity Big Brother house have been revealed – and this year's band of (fairly) familiar faces are in for a treat.

The famous house has been transformed into a fairytale-inspired woodland, complete with magic mirror, plush thrones, Alice in Wonderland-style dining table, tree branches and oversized wild animals.

The woodland theme continues in the bathroom, with black walls, a huge black tub and gold details on the walls, while the garden hot tub is surrounded by animal silhouettes and warm furs for the cold January nights.

Who will be living in the house reminds to be seen. But, from Jake Quickenden to Katie Hopkins, there are plenty of rumours flying around...

Celebrity Big Brother is back on 7th January 2015

