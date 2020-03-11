Band members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are "beyond excited" to have him on board, with Chris confessing that his goal was to be the fifth member of the band:

In a BBC statement, he said: "Since the moment I heard their first single, I knew I wanted to be the fifth member of Little Mix… sadly it looks like I’m going to have to settle for just hosting their new show with them!”

The girls added: "We’re so happy Chris has come on board to present The Search. He’s genuinely one of the funniest people we know, and he’ll bring loads of his South Shields charm to the show. We can’t wait!"

More like this

The band also announced the news on its Instagram.

Chris and the girls also have a unique connection – he, Jade and Perrie are all from South Shields.

Little Mix is looking to find the next boy, girl or mixed-sex band, having auditioned pre-formed groups and solo stars who they will place together as a band.

The groups who make it to the live stage will have the chance to work with Little Mix’s award-winning vocal coaches, songwriters and producers, with the winner receiving the grand prize: be a supporting act for the girls as they go on their summer 2020 tour and perform in front of tens of thousands of people.

Advertisement

Little Mix: The Search launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2020.