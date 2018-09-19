However, this means that TWO contestants are likely to get the boot next week.

Viewers were relieved as everyone lived to bake another day – but lots of people were unsurprised by the non-elimination, partly because it has happened in previous years when a contestant has been unable to take part.

However, many also saw this "twist" coming because of a strange edit, which used footage of all the bakers celebrating together part way through the episode...

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4