Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff reveal whether James Corden will return for A League of Their Own

Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff are about to set off on a journey of a lifetime for A League of Their Own: Loch Ness to London.

In the four-part special, the duo will be put through their paces by former Royal Marine Commando and SAS: Who Dares Win star Jason Fox.

We’ll also see some familiar faces back on screen for the series, including Jack Whitehall and Romesh Ranganathan.

With many returning to the show, naturally, you wonder whether original host James Corden will make a comeback at some point, after stepping down in 2019 to focus on his commitments in the USA.

So, could we see the OG back on the Sky show?

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Jamie Redknapp revealed: “Definitely! I speak to James a lot and it’s been difficult because of lockdown and obviously he’s doing TV shows in a completely different environment. But he loves the show and he wanted to come back last year but he couldn’t obviously because of COVID and travel. He’s hoping and we’re hoping that he’ll come back.”

With lockdown lifting and travel restrictions easing, it’s thought Corden could be back with the boys very soon.

Redknapp continued: “He’s a massive part of the show! And that is the beauty of it. People they don’t leave. They go away and do some different projects or a film or whatever, but it shows you the quality of people we have with James doing a film with Meryl Streep and Jack has gone off and done a film with The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] and he’s come back. So, I’m sure James will come back, just at the right time! I think he’s loved being part of it because it’s his baby! He was there right from the start.”

Flintoff added: “It’s almost like it’s pretty much an escape from what it’s like in LA. He comes back here and [sees] the people he’s been around for years and years and he enjoys it!”

While the duo would love to see Corden back on the show, he’s not actually at the top their list when it comes to guests on the show.

Speaking of some of the best celebrities who have joined them over the years, Flintoff said: “When it comes to guests, the other one we had on who is an absolute treat every time we see him is Shaun Williamson – Barry from EastEnders.”

And luckily for them they managed to get Williamson back on for the Loch Ness to London special.

“Look out for Barry’s cameo. It’s absolutely priceless and he just lifts everyone. He just makes everyone happy. He’s brilliant!” Flintoff said, as Redknapp laughed: “It’s going to shock the world. It’s a lovely, little cameo.”

And that’s not the only shock along the way, with Redknapp hinting at a few “surprises” in the new series.

He explained: “During this road trip, we kept it simple a lot of the time and I think that adds to the fun and sometimes you think, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do something spectacular’ but sometimes the most simple things are the funniest. With Fred and I, it doesn’t matter we could be having a game of tiddlywinks and we’ll have a proper competition out of it because we both want to win so badly and that’s probably what made us sportsmen because we have that will to win and everything ends up being competitive.

“He’s good at most things as well and you’re never able to beat him at anything! There’s a few surprises though. There’s certainly the fishing one, which is a surprise. I won’t talk about it, but I did catch jaws. It was a great white! It was great fun.”

A League of Their Own: Loch Ness to London airs on Thursday 8th April at 9pm on Sky One and NOW. To find out what else is on TV in the meantime, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.