We have plenty inside to see you through the long weekend and beyond. Our family streaming guide is there in case the weather turns nasty, and two very popular shows are returning this week: Who Do You Think You Are? and (my personal favourite) Race Across the World.

For the former, Ross Kemp tells RT how he was lost at sea like one of his ancestors; while, for the latter, we meet the travelling duos who will no doubt spend much time bickering about bus timetables in China.

Inside the issue, make your vote count in the Radio Times Readers' Award that celebrates religious, spiritual or ethical broadcasting at the Sandford St Martin Awards. And don't miss our exclusive interview with the modest Hollywood legend that is Cate Blanchett, by friend of the magazine Gareth McLean.

She reveals her acting days are numbered - but hopefully not any time soon.

Happy Easter to you - from all of us here at Radio Times HQ!

This year’s cover has been illustrated exclusively for Radio Times by Lucy Rose.

What's inside the Easter issue:

Meet this year's plucky pairs ahead of their 14,000km trek across Asia in the new series of Race Across the World.

Jeff Brazier and Traitors winner Harry Clark share a spiritual experience in the Alps for the latest series of Pilgrimage.

The choirmaster Gareth Malone gives novices seven weeks to grasp Handel's Messiah.

Discover standout streaming picks this Easter weekend, from family-friendly films to thrilling new series.

