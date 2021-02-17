Piers Morgan has returned for another series of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, where he delves into the lives of different celebrities.

Last series, he sat down with the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who famously walked 100 laps of his garden to raise £1000 for NHS charities.

He was also joined by former footballer Vinnie Jones as they talked about the athlete’s sports career and his childhood sweetheart Tanya, who sadly passed away.

This time round, Piers will interview five different celebs, all who have have enjoyed extraordinary careers and the many highs and lows of being in the spot light.

So when is it on? And who exactly will be joining Piers on stage?

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest who will feature on the new series of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

When is Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on?

The new series of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories kicked off on ITV on February 11th.

The next two episodes will then air weekly on Thursdays at 9pm.

Who’s on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories?

The chat show host will be joined by six celebrities this series from The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins down to former boxer Chris Eubank.

Gemma Collins

ITV

Episode one of the new series featured reality TV star Gemma Collins. Best known for starring on ITVBe’s TOWIE which she joined in 2011, Gemma has become quite the reality TV and meme queen.

In this emotional, yet hilarious episode, The GC opened up about her life in the public eye revealing some surprises along the way.

The episode aired on February 11th, and is now available to stream on the ITV Hub.

Chris Eubank

ITV

In this heartfelt interview the former Middleweight and Super Middleweight Champion of the World Chris Eubank looks back at the the fight in which his opponent, Michael Watson, received a catastrophic brain injury that left him wheelchair bound.

Watson will also join Piers and Chris in the audience for the interview.

The episode will air on ITV on February 18th at 9pm.

Trisha Goddard

ITV

Episode three features original chat show host, Trisha Goddard.

The presenter – whose TV show ran for 11 years in the UK – will open about her complex life and career, particularly on how she found out the man she called dad wasn’t her biological father and how her mother took the secret to her grave.

Rupert Everett

ITV

Writer and actor Rupert Everett will also join Piers for a one-hour chat about his life and career.

Rupert first came to public attention in 1981 when he was cast in Julian Mitchell’s play and then in the film Another Country as a gay pupil at an English public school in the 1930s. The role earned him his first BAFTA award nomination.

The episode air date is to be confirmed.

Coleen Nolan

ITV

Singer and Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan is also set to feature on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

It’s not yet known what Coleen will be discussing on the episode, but with a music career dating back over 40 years and a very colourful TV career and life, we’re sure there’ll be lots to talk about.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is on ITV on Thursdays at 9pm. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.