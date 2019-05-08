In the clip below, Morgan lasts a grand total of five minutes before calling it quits, screaming: “That’s enough!”

By the time the ordeal was over, it’s fair to say Morgan had gained a newfound respect for mothers. “Every man should try that,” he said, adding that it had been “utter agony”.

“It was very enlightening,” confessed Morgan. “I will certainly make no more glib jokes about childbirth. That was, wow, that was excruciating.”

But as columnist Kirsty Strickland helpfully explained, being attached to the simulator for a short time would only have given Morgan a very general idea of what childbirth is really like – and for a matter of just minutes rather than hours.

Morgan has been criticised in the past for his use of the phrase "man up", which he employed following his return to work with an injury, but also controversially in reference to people's approach to their struggles with mental illness, having tweeted in 2017 that Britain needs to “man up” on the issue.

Nice, then, to see him forced to "woman up" himself – if only for a few precious minutes.