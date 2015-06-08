Also bringing their Border Collies to heel are BBC DJ Tony Blackburn, property presenter Amanda Lamb, Corrie star Wendi Peters and former N-Dubz band member Razer.

Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph, singer Kelle Bryan and Paralympic dressage champion Lee Pearson complete the Celebrity One Man and His Dog line-up.

The series will air later this summer, with the all-star shepherds tasked with herding "flocks of sheep, ducks and geese around a set of challenging courses, specially designed to test their skill, technique and discipline."

Presumably the course doesn't include a tightrope.