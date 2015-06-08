One Dancer and his Dog: Brendan Cole signs up for ITV celebrity shepherd trials
Coronation Street's Wendi Peters, DJ Tony Blackburn, property presenter Amanda Lamb and Fazer from N-Dubz
You'd have thought after Britain's Got Talent's dog-gate that ITV would have steered clear of animal acts for a while, but new celebrity sheepdog series Flockstars proves they're not afraid of herding animals back onto prime-time television.
Strictly Come Dancing's Brendan Cole leads the line-up of wannabe shepherds in the new eight-week-long celebrity trials hosted by Gabby Logan.
Also bringing their Border Collies to heel are BBC DJ Tony Blackburn, property presenter Amanda Lamb, Corrie star Wendi Peters and former N-Dubz band member Razer.
Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph, singer Kelle Bryan and Paralympic dressage champion Lee Pearson complete the Celebrity One Man and His Dog line-up.
The series will air later this summer, with the all-star shepherds tasked with herding "flocks of sheep, ducks and geese around a set of challenging courses, specially designed to test their skill, technique and discipline."
Presumably the course doesn't include a tightrope.