"Some of the contestants might like men and women so we’re not necessarily saying it’s just all boys/girls and they have to get with each other," Whitmore told RadioTimes.com. "It’s not that at all."

On altering Love Island's all-heterosexual line-up, the former MTV host said, "I think they couldn’t, because for logistics they had to make sure there was the same number of people that would get with everyone. So it wouldn’t be as even and they’d need to do a different show completely.

Survival of the Fittest Ryan Cleary (ITV)

"But [with] this show we’re not under any restrictions whatsoever. So anyone can enter this show. Anyone. And that’s really exciting."

Meanwhile contestant Ryan Cleary has already said that he is fluid when it comes to relationships.

"My type would be someone who is into fitness," he said. "Also people who are good on the inside, with a good heart. I also want someone who I can have a laugh with and someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously.

"I fall in love with the person, so that could be a girl or boy so let’s see who is out there. If the person is right, the gender doesn’t matter. The person is the person."

Survival of the Fittest starts Sunday 11th February at 9pm on ITV2