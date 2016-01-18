“There' a couple of mysteries at play for me: One, why would NBC use their lunch slot with [reporters] to talk about our ratings? Maybe because it's more fun than talking about NBC ratings," Sarandos told reporters. "The second is the methodology and the measurement and data itself doesn't reflect any sense of reality of anything we keep track of."

Sarandos also objected to the data’s focus on 18-49 year olds, a key advertising demographic that apparently means so little to the subscription-only Netflix, “I can't even tell you how many 18-49 members we have."

"I don't know why anyone would be spending so much time and energy," Sarandos said. "Given what I believe is remarkably inaccurate data, I hope no one is paying for it."