"I may not know a thing about how to garden but my mum is amazing," Hart told the Sun. "She fills me with immense joy and laughter as she talks about her passion. The innuendos in gardening never seem to stop."

But while comedy star Hart makes an appearance and provides the voiceover for the show, it's her mother who will take centre stage, as her daughter was at pains to point out on Twitter earlier today:

The pair have appeared together on screen before in a Stand Up to Cancer special of Gogglebox alongside Patricia Hodge – Hart's on-screen mother in Miranda.

More like this

Their three-part series is being made by King Bert Productions, Hart's production company with friend David Walliams.

Advertisement

Its announcement comes as Hart prepares to make her stage musical debut as Miss Hannigan in the West End production of Annie, beginning with previews on 23rd May.