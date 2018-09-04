BBC2's new documentary The Mighty Redcar follows a cross section of its young residents, trying to make sense of where they fit in the now-sleepy town.

When is The Mighty Redcar on TV?

The Mighty Redcar airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC2 from 6th September.

What's it about?

Kaitlyn (BBC)

"Our steel built the world, our fish fed families throughout the country, our seaside was the place to come on holiday," Cooper says. "All that has gone now."

But the docu-soap is unexpectedly funny and joyful, the teens selected all brilliantly cast. Dylan, who lives with his foster mum, has ditched his plans to become a surgeon and dreams of making it as a musician.

Meanwhile troubled James, whose dad is in prison, risks falling through the cracks, while Kaityln wants to go to drama school, but the fees are a world away – her mum Kat has been saving for a year to buy her a prom dress.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.