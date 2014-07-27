Maggie Smith takes on Olivia Colman in round 4 of our TV Champion poll
Can the star of Broadchurch see off competition from beloved Maggie Smith?
Maggie Smith has been on fine form this 2014 tournament, blitzing through the first three rounds and making swift work of Ian Hislop, Tom Hollander and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
But the old guard faces a serious challenge in round four from Olivia Colman, national darling and the only person to sob through an acceptance speech and get away with it.
Colman has already seen off a battling Richard Osman (who compared her to Germany) and showed true class with her dispatch of Keeley Hawes in round three.
Can she rally the Broadchurch contingent and score a win over the grand dame of Downton? Either way, this bears all the hallmarks of a classic showdown.
Picked your side? Cast your votes here