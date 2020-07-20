The concept is simple – Little Mix (Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock) will create bands from the thousands of entrants in the seven-part series and become mentors to the new acts, offering them the same opportunities and the same access to producers and songwriters they had, while the new bands will live together and embark on their wild new experience as one.

Edwards said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Thirlwall added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

The production team are following the latest government guidelines on COVID-19 to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibility. Further updates about the series will be made in due course.

Little Mix were formed during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, going onto win the show. Simon Cowell immediately signed them to his label, Syco and their albums and singles have gone onto become platinum sellers while the band remain one of the biggest musical acts on the planet.

Little Mix: The Search will be hosted by comedian Chris Ramsey.

Little Mix The Search is a ModestTV production for BBC One, commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning.

