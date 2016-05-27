Leona Lewis replaces Nicole Scherzinger in Cats on Broadway
The X Factor star takes the role of Grizabella, which Andrew Lloyd Webber claims the former judge has quit in order to return to the show
Earlier this month Andrew Lloyd Webber accused X Factor of nabbing his Cats leading lady Nicole Scherzinger, but he's now picked up another former star of the ITV talent show, 2006 winner Leona Lewis, ahead of its latest run on Broadway.
Lewis is to step into the furry shoes of 'Glamour Cat' Grizabella, making her Broadway debut and tackling the iconic tune Memory while she's at it.
Lewis confirmed the news via her official Twitter account, with Webber opting to congratulate her via the social media site too.
Earlier this month Lloyd Webber told The Economist Radio that he was "furious" Scherzinger had pulled out of the musical to return to X Factor.
The singer denied that was the case, however, stating she hadn't finalised the contract to appear as Grizabella in the first place.
