Lewis confirmed the news via her official Twitter account, with Webber opting to congratulate her via the social media site too.

Earlier this month Lloyd Webber told The Economist Radio that he was "furious" Scherzinger had pulled out of the musical to return to X Factor.

The singer denied that was the case, however, stating she hadn't finalised the contract to appear as Grizabella in the first place.

Miaow.