League of Fandoms Match 2 bonus points winners revealed
Which teams nabbed extra points in the latest battle?
The second head to head match in the 2017 League of Fandoms was a mighty clash, from which Outlander, Poldark, Banished, The Musketeers, Versailles and Merlin emerged victorious with 3 points each.
But there were also bonus points for campaign creativity up for grabs and this match's winners are...
Team Hannibal - 5 bonus points
Team Banished - 5 bonus points
Team Outlander - 1 bonus point
Team Home Fires - 3 bonus points
Team Versailles - 1 bonus point
Join us in battle once more, #VersaillesFamily! Today we fight, together, to show our love and loyalty in the @RadioTimes #LeagueOfFandoms pic.twitter.com/taPXpRJfu5
— paint and roses (@paintandroses) February 16, 2017
Team Poldark - 4 bonus points
@RadioTimes #LeagueOfFandoms #Poldark @beatieedney Vote for Poldark at 4pm GMT against #Hannibal pic.twitter.com/tVnhb9AFss
— Denise Schult (@dancebluecat) February 16, 2017
#Poldark fans gird your loins! It's time for another quick gallop if you can muster the strength #RadioTimes #LeagueOfFandoms pic.twitter.com/fYh1RjCnAt
— joaniebluetoes (@JoanEllis777) February 16, 2017
@RadioTimes #LeagueOfFandoms #Poldark pic.twitter.com/TJHyHLjQfa
— Ann Baldwin (@TwinkleToes5304) February 15, 2017
Liver or Cakey Tea? YOU decide :) https://t.co/pTIcgtKRzC @RadioTimes pic.twitter.com/ibEiUDSf6u
— Dede Taylor (@Poldark_Things) February 16, 2017
Keep an eye out for the next League of Fandoms challenge, coming VERY SOON!