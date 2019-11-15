When will the John Lewis 2019 Christmas advert be on TV?

The advert was released on Thursday 14th November. It features a little girl on a magical journey with her friend Excitable Edgar.

John Lewis explain: "Our story this year is all about the magic of friendship and how one thoughtful gesture can make all the difference. Edgar’s excitement around the festive season can often lead to fiery consequences, but Ava sparks an idea for the perfect present to help him light up Christmas in his own special way."

On 12th November, a new Twitter account @ExcitableEdgar appeared, which many believe is teasing this year's advert – its header photo uses the same text style as John Lewis and it's followed by the official John Lewis account.

More like this

The account's bio reads: "Meet Edgar! 14.11.19 Loves all things festive. Christmas trees, Christmas food, Christmas snow, Christmas lights…"

Its only tweet is a video which may be teasing the full advert, fearing a dragon-shaped, snow-capped door knocker – with a promise that all will be revealed on Thursday, 14th November.

Who performs the soundtrack?

The soundtrack is performed by Bastille.

The bookmakers had put Lewis Capaldi as the current favourite, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and George Ezra all in the frame.

What's the song?

The 2019 advert features a cover of REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling, originally released by the soft rock band in 1985. IT's written by the band's frontman, Kevin Cronin.

Who has recorded the John Lewis advert song in the past?

Previous artists have included Elton John performing Your Song (2018), Elbow performing The Beatles' Golden Slumbers (2017), Vaults with One Day I'll Fly Away (2016), Aurora performing Oasis' hit Half the World Away (2015), Tom Odell with The Beatles' Real Love (2014) and Lily Allen with Keane's Somewhere Only We Know (2013).

Advertisement

What did the 2018 advert look like?

The 2018 ad was called The Boy and the Piano and told a potted history of Elton John's life and career.