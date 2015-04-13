Jeremy Clarkson (sort of) returns to TV
The axed Top Gear presenter will appear alongside politicians, sportsmen and members of the Royal Family in ITV's new Spitting Image-style satirical sketch show
Jeremy Clarkson may no longer be hitting the accelerator behind the wheel on Top Gear, but that doesn't mean he'll be absent from our screens altogether – a puppet of the axed host of the BBC2 series will appear in a new satirical sketch show.
Clarkson joins a string of familiar faces who have been given a makeover for Newzoids, which launches this Wednesday 15th April on ITV.
Featuring the voices of impressionists Jon Culshaw and Debra Stephenson, the six-part series bears more than a passing resemblance to 1980s and 90s series Spitting Image, and will feature the likes of Charles and Camilla, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nigel Farage, Beyoncé, Peter Capaldi, Andy Murray and more.
Take a look – and rank – your favourites below:
More like this
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/meet-the-new-newzoid-puppets' /]
Newzoids begins on Wednesday 15th April at 9pm on ITV
Read more: Jeremy Clarkson dropped by BBC - official statement in full
Jeremy Clarkson pulls out of hosting Have I Got News for You