Jeremy Clarkson promises more from The Grand Tour despite solo projects

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back for The Grand Tour Scotland special, kicking off on Friday, 30th July over at Amazon Prime Video.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will show the trio testing out some American cars in the Scottish Highlands.

This is the third special for season four, following some format changes.

Recently, the guys have been very much focused on their solo projects. Clarkson’s Farm was renewed for a second series, May has his own cooking series, James May: Oh Cook, and Hammond launched The Great Escapists alongside Tory Belleci earlier this year.

But while they’ve been very busy outside of The Grand Tour, Clarkson tells us fans of the motoring series have nothing to worry about as he promised even more episodes.

Asked whether their solo projects would mean there’d be less of the car show, he said: “In fact you’ve got more Grand Tour than was anticipated because of COVID. The big one in Russia, which was due to happen in March 2020, that had to be stopped right at the last minute because of COVID, but you’ve got these two extra ones, so there’s actually more Grand Tour.”

He added: “We’ve always done solo projects, always. I’ve done tonnes of stuff on my own over the years. We all fit it in and we’ll continue to fit it in.”

There is indeed more of the motoring series on the way. Recently, The Grand Tour confirmed the location of second UK special.

Andy Wilman, who executive produces the show, revealed that they’ve already shot another special in Wales, “which will keep the wheels turning for a while”.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he said: “We have to shoot two more big ones far away. Where they are, we don’t know yet because it’s tricky.

“We are planning but a country can go on the red list at short notice, so at the minute we don’t know where we’re going. But we want to shoot one in the Autumn and one in February because if we don’t we’re not producing any content.”

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 30th July.