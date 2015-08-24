Japan's Pikachu festival is actually terrifying
Pokémons are cute, right? Wrong...
Back when we were all into Pokémon, Pikachu was the cute one. The smiley yellow mascot was the card we all wanted, the cuddly toy we all hugged, the Game Boy character we all wanted to catch.
So, even though most of us have moved on to cooler things like loom bands (they're cool now, right?), a Pikachu festival sounded like something we could get on board with.
We were wrong.
Because while the Pikachu of our childhood was super cute...
The Pikachu of Japanese city Yokohama's annual festival is frankly terrifying.
More like this
1047
The week-long event held in the Minato Mirai harbour district of Yokohama earlier this month was titled An Outbreak of Pikachus and saw giant versions of the Pokémon running riot around the city, sometimes in military formation (see above), sometimes dancing...
Suffice to say, giant Pikachus are going to inundate our nightmares from now on.