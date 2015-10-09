Jamie Dornan, Miranda Hart and more join Celebrity Gogglebox for charity
Nick Frost, Boy George, Patricia Hodge and singer Marilyn will appear in a celebrity edition for Stand Up to Cancer
"Yer man there, Peter Andre. I preferred his hair sort of 1991-ish. Wet." And with that, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan earns his place on the Gogglebox sofa.
That's the brilliance of Celebrity Gogglebox, which will air this tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. The celebs might be snooty or smart in interviews, but in the comfort of their own homes, they're just as inane as the rest of us.
Fifty Shades star Dornan snuggles up with Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost, Miranda Hart shares an awkward evening with her screen mother Patricia Hodge AND her real mum Diana, while Not Going Out's Lee Mack has plumped for a night in with Bobby Ball.
Musical match-up Boy George, Geri Horner (aka Halliwell) and singer Marilyn complete the line-up, following in the footsteps of last year's combo Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.
