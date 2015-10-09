"Yer man there, Peter Andre. I preferred his hair sort of 1991-ish. Wet." And with that, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan earns his place on the Gogglebox sofa.

That's the brilliance of Celebrity Gogglebox, which will air this tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. The celebs might be snooty or smart in interviews, but in the comfort of their own homes, they're just as inane as the rest of us.