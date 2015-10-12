Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter is looking for love on celebrity First Dates
The soap star is set go on a blind date in the First Dates restaurant during Monday night's special for Stand Up to Cancer
The First Dates restaurant is playing host to a number of famous faces this Monday evening. Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, presenter Anthea Turner and pop star Alexandra Burke will all be going on blind dates in the quest for true love (and to raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.)
And the latest star to join the roster is Hollyoaks' Jorgie Porter. The 27 year old, who has played Theresa McQueen on and off in the Channel 4 soap since November 2008, will be hoping to meet the man of her dreams after stepping in to maître d' Fred's matchmaking restaurant this evening.
She won't be drawing on her acting experience to impress her potential partner though. Her character has been far from lucky in love during her time on Hollyoaks, with one of Theresa's storylines involved falling pregnant after sleeping with her cousin's fiance – and then going on to kill him...
Let's hope Jorgie has more success tonight – for her sake, and for her date's...
First Dates: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer is on tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4