She won't be drawing on her acting experience to impress her potential partner though. Her character has been far from lucky in love during her time on Hollyoaks, with one of Theresa's storylines involved falling pregnant after sleeping with her cousin's fiance – and then going on to kill him...

Let's hope Jorgie has more success tonight – for her sake, and for her date's...

Advertisement

First Dates: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer is on tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4