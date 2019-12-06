The Christmas special places the spotlight on pop music, and features an exciting line-up of talent – AJ Tracey & Jorja Smith, Dermot Kennedy, Freya Ridings, Jack Savoretti, James Blunt, Jax Jones & Ella Henderson, Labrinth, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Sigala feat. Becky Hill, The Script, and Tom Walker.

The Script said: "We’ve always been big fans of TOTP so it’s always an honour and great fun to perform on it at Christmas alongside some of the biggest hits and artists of the year."

Meanwhile, the second special will feature Blossoms, Celeste, Dermot Kennedy, Freya Ridings, Joel Corry & Hayley May, Lewis Capaldi, Lily Moore & Dan Caplen, Mabel, Regard & Jay Sean, Sigma and Jack Savoretti, plus Tom Walker.

Blossoms said that "after growing up watching TOTP and especially the festive specials, we can’t wait to perform for you all watching from the comfort of your own sofas!"

Top Of The Pops was one of the most iconic music programmes in history, running from 1964 to 2006. After its cancellation, the brand has continued, taking the form of yearly festive specials.

The 2019 Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day at 11.35am and the New Year's Special will air on BBC One on Monday 30th December at 4.45pm