We already know there's going to be a marriage proposal in the First Dates restaurant this Christmas – but thanks to the trailer we now know which of this series' couples are returning for one more special date.

The new Channel 4 trailer features some of the returning couples who found love in the latest series, as well as a few singletons still hoping to strike it lucky at the First Dates restaurant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QizxAgo7SYI

First Dates: The Proposal will air at 9pm on Thursday 17th December on Channel 4. The pictures below reveal who's joining Maitre d’ Fred Sirieix for a special festive knees-up.

Adam and Dan

Victoria and Scott

Sian and Nick

Billy and Sandra

Naomi and Jo

And the singletons...

Paul and Lauren

Louisa and Will

Luke and Hannah

