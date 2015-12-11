Has your favourite First Dates couple returned for one more special Christmas date?
First Dates: The Proposal Christmas special trailer reveals which of this series' couples stayed together – and promises one proposal
We already know there's going to be a marriage proposal in the First Dates restaurant this Christmas – but thanks to the trailer we now know which of this series' couples are returning for one more special date.
The new Channel 4 trailer features some of the returning couples who found love in the latest series, as well as a few singletons still hoping to strike it lucky at the First Dates restaurant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QizxAgo7SYI
First Dates: The Proposal will air at 9pm on Thursday 17th December on Channel 4. The pictures below reveal who's joining Maitre d’ Fred Sirieix for a special festive knees-up.