Gravity shown on International Space Station - definitive proof that astronauts are truly fearless
NASA's Scott Kelly tweeted out a snap from hundreds of kilometres above Earth – not where we'd choose to watch the George Clooney and Sandra Bullock disaster flick...
Picture this: you're based in space. The International Space Station, to be precise. It's been a long day, floatin' around, doing all those things astronauts do and it's finally time for movie night.
The selection is vast: are you in the mood for rom-com? An action flick? A superhero blockbuster, perhaps? No. You choose Gravity. Y'know, that film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney where EVERYTHING goes wrong?
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted out a snap of the space disaster film playing on the new ISS projector.
#Movie night in micro #Gravity aboard #ISS on our new HD projector which we use for conferences, tech software, etc.. pic.twitter.com/Mhb03U3alz
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 25, 2015
A truly fearless choice... Don't know about you, but as I walked out of the cinema I was very pleased to have my feet firmly planted on planet Earth.
However, this isn't the first time the ISS crew have kept us up-to-date with goings-on from their orbit 400km above Earth. Earlier this month astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti tweeted out a selfie taken while dressed in a full Star Trek: Voyager uniform, much to the delight of the internet:
"There's coffee in that nebula"... ehm, I mean... in that #Dragon. pic.twitter.com/9MYrqIOXnI
— Sam Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) April 17, 2015
You've got to pass the time somehow, eh?