NASA astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted out a snap of the space disaster film playing on the new ISS projector.

#Movie night in micro #Gravity aboard #ISS on our new HD projector which we use for conferences, tech software, etc.. pic.twitter.com/Mhb03U3alz — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 25, 2015

A truly fearless choice... Don't know about you, but as I walked out of the cinema I was very pleased to have my feet firmly planted on planet Earth.

However, this isn't the first time the ISS crew have kept us up-to-date with goings-on from their orbit 400km above Earth. Earlier this month astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti tweeted out a selfie taken while dressed in a full Star Trek: Voyager uniform, much to the delight of the internet:

More like this

"There's coffee in that nebula"... ehm, I mean... in that #Dragon. pic.twitter.com/9MYrqIOXnI — Sam Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) April 17, 2015

Advertisement

You've got to pass the time somehow, eh?