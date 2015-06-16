Friends reunite, Prince George doubles and In The Flesh gets fashionable - 24 hours in pictures
Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry hung out in Beverly Hills, the cast of Pixels mucked around in Mexico and the royal family celebrated the signing of the Magna Carta...
The last 24 hours have been action packed, not least for the royals, who found themselves celebrating the Order of the Garter and the signing of the Magna Carta in the same day. A doppleganger for Prince George was also found on Reddit, though we doubt the Royal Family had time to give the uncanny tot a look yesterday.
Meanwhile, former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry were spotted in Beverly Hills, Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff posed in Madrid, In The Flesh stars Emily Bevan and Luke Newberry attended men's fashion week in London and the cast of Pixels mucked around in Mexico. Phew. Here's the last 24 hours as seen through a camera lens..
