TGFBro, a YouTube prankster whose previous stunts include setting himself in jello overnight and bathing in fake tan lotion, had filled a microwave with wet cement and placed his head inside, using a breathing tube to, you know, stay alive.

Shockingly, when the cement actually solidified, the breathing tube became somewhat redundant. The star then panicked and asked his mates to free him from his appliance prison - and when their attempts failed they called in the emergency services.

The West Midlands Fire Brigade later said they were "seriously unimpressed" with the star on Twitter, lamenting the fact that firefighters had been "tied up for an hour" by the "YouTube pranker", when there could have actual non-stupidity related emergencies to attend to.

TGFBro seemed genuinely shook by the incident.

He claimed he had a near death experience...