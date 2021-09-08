First look at Celebrity Gogglebox trailer as Tameka Empson and Rudolph Walker join line-up

A brand new Celebrity Gogglebox special is landing on Channel 4 this weekend as part of the channel’s Black to Front day of scheduling, and we couldn’t be more excited to watch a fresh batch of celebs watch TV.

If you’re keen to know when to tune in, RadioTimes.com can reveal a sneak peek via an exclusive first look at the trailer.

The line-up has also been confirmed, and it includes EastEnders legends Rudolph Walker and Tameka Empson, who will join a mix of the Gogglebox families we know and love.

Other celebs who will be watching from their couches are Ashley Banjo, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely; Mo Gilligan and Babatundé Aléshé; Rustie Lee and Mr Motivator; Charlene White and Judi Love; Jourdan Dunn and her brother Antoine; Drag Race’s Tia Kofi and Tayce and civilian Goggleboxers Marcus and Mica, Amira and Amani and Tremaine, Twaine and Trista.

Take a peak at their hilarious reactions in the RadioTimes.com exclusive trailer below:

The special is part of Channel 4’s Black to Front Project programming, which will see the broadcaster put its Black talent at the forefront, both in front of and behind the camera, for 24 hours beginning on Friday 10th September.

Other programmes such as Countdown and Channel 4 News will feature an all-Black presenting and reporting team, while a special Hollyoaks episode – written, directed and performed by its Black production team – is also set to air.

Speaking of the initiative, Channel 4 commissioner Vivienne Molokwu told Variety: “The true reality is that when you turn on British television, you’d be hard pressed to see for a few hours, let alone the whole day, only Black faces anywhere.

“We don’t have [ViacomCBS-owned Black culture-focused channel] BET, so for [this] to happen on mainstream television felt like it would be huge. It would mean that we’d all keep talking about something we know we can’t fix overnight.”

The Celebrity Gogglebox special will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 10th September. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.