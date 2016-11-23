Ellen DeGeneres collects Medal of Freedom from White House – and creates star-studded Mannequin Challenge
Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Diana Ross and more joined the comedian and talk show host in standing very still for a bit
Published: Wednesday, 23 November 2016 at 7:43 am
Ellen DeGeneres was invited to the White House yesterday to be presented the Medal of Freedom by President Obama, but during the process she and the other honorees had a bit of time on their hands.
Advertisement
What did they do? Well, as this is late 2016, they obviously pulled out a zeitgeisty, star-studded Mannequin challenge.
Advertisement
In the video you can spot DeGeneres’ fellow honorees Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Bill Gates, Diana Ross and Bruce Springsteen among others, and frankly the whole thing is pretty impressive. Maybe add that sense of fun to the reasons why she deserved the award, eh?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement