Ellen DeGeneres was invited to the White House yesterday to be presented the Medal of Freedom by President Obama, but during the process she and the other honorees had a bit of time on their hands.

Advertisement

What did they do? Well, as this is late 2016, they obviously pulled out a zeitgeisty, star-studded Mannequin challenge.

Advertisement

In the video you can spot DeGeneres’ fellow honorees Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Bill Gates, Diana Ross and Bruce Springsteen among others, and frankly the whole thing is pretty impressive. Maybe add that sense of fun to the reasons why she deserved the award, eh?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement