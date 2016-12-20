EastEnders stars Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace perform a Fairytale of Walford in tonight's Lip Sync Battle
Alfie and Kat Moon will be getting uncharacteristically festive
Published: Tuesday, 20 December 2016 at 0:49 pm
Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace will bring the Pogues to Walford for tonight's Lip Sync Battle – with a gender-swapped version of Fairytale of New York.
In a clip released ahead of the Christmas special, Richie tells Wallace, "You were handsome," while she shoots back, "You were pretty."
The two play EastEnders couple Alfie and Kat Moon, getting in the festive mood in front of the fire – and we can expect plenty of lip syncing for the musical challenge.
The show will be presented by former Spice Girl Mel B, with help from rapper Professor Green.
The Christmas special of Lip Sync Battle UK will air tonight at 10.35pm on Channel 5
