Regular team captains Maya Jama and Lady Leshurr will be joined by Sabrina Washington (Mis-Teeq) and comedian London Hughes, and rapper Ms Banks and Sophie Duker respectively on Wednesday night (2nd October).

"Today we make TV history with nothing but melanin on your screens!" Lady Leshurr tweeted. "A whole panel of black women ft special guest MS Banks. It's gonna be a mad one."

The panel show is currently in its seven-episode second season on ITV2, following a successful run in 2018.

Don't Hate The Playaz airs on Wednesdays at 10pm on ITV2