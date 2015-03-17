"What frustrates me is the British think they know about tea, but most people have no idea what they are doing," says Mark Miodownik, Professor of Materials and Society at University College London.

"People are missing out on a drink which could be so much more sophisticated because they don’t wait for the tea to brew long enough," he complains, adding: "I think of all the people who grow and pick these plants in order for you to experience this wonderfully complex drink and at the last minute Brits throw that all away by brewing it badly."

Think Prof Miodownik is underestimating your brewing abilities? It's time for a tea break and quiz. Or, er, maybe wait until you know the answer before you pop the kettle on...

More like this

Advertisement

[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/do-you-really-know-how-to-make-a-cup-of-tea' /]