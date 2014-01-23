"I can't believe that it wouldn't exist," she continued. "I think it'll be one of those family shows that will always be part of British entertainment."

Thankfully, Darcey shouldn't have to face life without Strictly anytime soon. With it's second consecutive NTA win under its belt, we can't imagine the BBC calling time on the show either.

"I'm amazed that the audience every year love it more and more and more. It's a lovely thing," said Darcey.

So will she be back on the judging panel in the next series of the hit dancing competition?

"I'd love to be," she told us. "It's a wonderful show to be part of and everyone that works on it, the whole team, are passionate about it. They put their heart into it and it's great to be part of it."

