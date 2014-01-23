Darcey Bussell: I can't imagine a world without Strictly Come Dancing
As the BBC1 dancing competition wins its second consecutive National Television Award, judge Darcey Bussell talks the future of the show
As Strictly Come Dancing won best talent show at the NTAs for the second year in a row, we grabbed a few minutes with the show's most glamorous judge Darcey Bussell (sorry Bruno...)
With one of the show's Strictly was up against, Dancing on Ice, about to end its final run, the former Ballet dancer pondered whether Strictly would face a similar fate, saying: "I can't imagine it... it's like an institution now for me."
"I can't believe that it wouldn't exist," she continued. "I think it'll be one of those family shows that will always be part of British entertainment."
Thankfully, Darcey shouldn't have to face life without Strictly anytime soon. With it's second consecutive NTA win under its belt, we can't imagine the BBC calling time on the show either.
"I'm amazed that the audience every year love it more and more and more. It's a lovely thing," said Darcey.
So will she be back on the judging panel in the next series of the hit dancing competition?
"I'd love to be," she told us. "It's a wonderful show to be part of and everyone that works on it, the whole team, are passionate about it. They put their heart into it and it's great to be part of it."
Watch our exclusive video:
