Widow Terri Irwin, daughter Bindi and 14-year-old son Robert appeared in Los Angeles wearing khaki shirts as a nod to Steve, and – of course – they were joined by an actual anaconda.

"I'm going to get a little bit emotional because it's such a special day," Bindi said, through tears. "I have to tell you that I, never in my wildest dreams, imagined that this would become a reality, and this is such an honour as a family to continue on in dad's footsteps.

"And mum, you're amazing, and together we will continue to fight for everything that dad worked so hard for. So thank you for being here today."

She added: "And you know what? We'll always be a family. So congratulations and woohoo!"

Son Robert, who was two when his father died, also took the microphone to deliver a few words – and Steve's widow Terri encouraged fans to remember his "love of everything".

Since Steve's death, the Irwin family has continued his conservationist work at the Australia Zoo.