Craig Revel Horwood: Strictly Come Dancing will have a long life
Strictly judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood reckon the show's "warmth" is what keeps it on air
Strictly Come Dancing picked up ANOTHER National Television Award for best talent show last night. After they'd collected their trophy, we caught up with Strictly judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.
So with Dancing on Ice about to take its final bow, what it is about Strictly that keeps the show on the air series after series?
"I see Strictly having a long life," Craig told us, "because it crosses all boundaries of age. You can be any age and watch it. It's a family entertainment show."
"What it has is warmth," added Bruno. "It just happens because of the great balance in the cast of the show... It's a very, very elusive quality. It's very, very simple but... you can't create it."
