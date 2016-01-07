Craig David's cover of Justin Bieber could not be more awesome
If you listen to one thing today, make it this
Craig David is more than making up for all that time he's been absent from the airwaves.
Back in December, he was the best thing about The X Factor final, basically stealing the show from finalists Reggie n Bollie and Louisa Johnson. Now the 34-year-old's gone and done it again, performing his own version of the current UK number one and totally owning it.
The song in question is Justin Bieber's Love Yourself – an acoustic track transformed by David into a garage hit with awesome results and a tongue-tripping rap.
Better than Bieber? Twitter certainly thought so.
That Craig David cover of Love yourself is an absolute tune,he smashed that cover without doubt,defiantly better than Bieber's version??
— ⚒ AL ⚒ (@6_AaronLee) January 7, 2016
It's decided then. 2016 is the year of Craig David.