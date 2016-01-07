Craig David is more than making up for all that time he's been absent from the airwaves.

Back in December, he was the best thing about The X Factor final, basically stealing the show from finalists Reggie n Bollie and Louisa Johnson. Now the 34-year-old's gone and done it again, performing his own version of the current UK number one and totally owning it.

The song in question is Justin Bieber's Love Yourself – an acoustic track transformed by David into a garage hit with awesome results and a tongue-tripping rap.

Better than Bieber? Twitter certainly thought so.

That Craig David cover of Love yourself is an absolute tune,he smashed that cover without doubt,defiantly better than Bieber's version??

— ⚒ AL ⚒ (@6_AaronLee) January 7, 2016

It's decided then. 2016 is the year of Craig David.

