It includes a boy too frightened to tell his dad he is gay, a teenage girl who talks about being sexually abused at home and another who talks about self harm.

Cheryl said: "As a teenager I was aware of Childline, but like so many others I mistakenly thought it was just for young kids.

"The reality is that it doesn't matter whether you are at primary, secondary school or college, or how big or small your problem is, Childline is there for you."

The organisation hopes the former X Factor judge, who has set up two charities of her own, will help bring its work to "a whole new audience".

Dame Esther Rantzen, who founded Childline in 1986, said: "We are really excited at the awareness that Cheryl will bring to the service, and in particular how she will enable us reach out to even more desperately unhappy young people with nowhere else to turn.

"She fully understands the new dangers young people face today such as sexting and cyber-bullying.

"The reality is that whatever the age or the problem Childline is a free, confidential helpline for any young person - a message that Cheryl will help us take to a whole new audience now that she has joined the team."