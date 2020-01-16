Here’s everything you need to know about the new series:

When is Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 on TV?

The celebrity series will air weekdays, starting Monday 27th January at 7.30pm on E4.

This series is running until February 14th, with a different group of celebrities competing against each other to be the ultimate hosts at the beginning of each week.

Who are the celebrities taking part in Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020?

Although Channel 4 has not yet announced the full line-up for this series, the first group of dinner guests has been revealed.

Love Islander Jack Fincham, boy band legend Abz Love and Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer will kick off the series on Monday 27th January. They’ll be joined round the dinner table by Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedy pairing Donna and Verona.

What will the celebrities be cooking?

Love Island winner Jack Fincham will be serving up a menu of European bistro favourites to his celebrity competitors on Monday 27th, deciding to try three dishes he’s never cooked before.

Former Five frontman Abz Love is hosting the group on Tuesday 28th at the Hackney home he shares with his mum. He plans to serve Turkish-inspired grub and break out a dance routine or two.

Wednesday 29th will see comedy duo Donna & Verona serve up a menu inspired by both Jamaica and Yorkshire. Their “Jamshire” menu consists of Salt Fish Quiche to start, Curried Chicken in Yorkshire Pudding as a main and a Spice Rum Cake for dessert.

CBBC star Dani Harmer hosts the celebrities on Thursday 30th, despite “having never chopped an onion before.” At Dani’s “inner diva” themed dinner party, she serves up Spaghetti Bolognese, Abz Love takes part in a cheese challenge and Jack Fincham’s beatboxing skills entertain the table.

Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli will close the competition on Friday 31st with a menu inspired by his Italian heritage. He plans to woo his guests with unpronounceable courses, the finest high-end ingredients, a raw starter and a shop-bought dessert.