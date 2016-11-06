... before giving a lap dance to a recently-deceased grandma played by Aidy Bryant. The sketch saw the 83-year-old bride-to-be treated to a surprise bachelorette – a surprise so great that the shock of it caused her to pass away unnoticed by the rest of the partygoers. The entertainment was, of course, Cumberbatch and SNL cast member Mikey Day, dressed in some appalling blonde wigs and – to the delight of the former's many fans – very little else.

But perhaps the icing – or should we say cherry – on the cake was when Cumberbatch sprayed whipped cream all over poor granny's face and plucked a cherry from her mouth, although sadly even that couldn't bring her back from the dead.

Cumberbatch's hosting duties also saw him play a game of Why is Benedict Cumberbath hot? (well, duh) and double date with Kenan from Kenan and Kel.

He was joined on his debut hosting gig by Solange Knowles and SNL veteran – and massive Chicago Cubs fan – Bill Murray who appeared with the World Series-winning team for a special musical performance.