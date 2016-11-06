Brace yourselves, it's Benedict Cumberbatch lap dancing in a terrible blonde wig
The British actor hosted SNL last night – and things got, er, interesting...
You know you've made it over in the States when you're asked to host Saturday Night Live. And while there's no disputing that Benedict Cumberbatch is already a bonafide A-lister, the American sketch show gave him their seal of approval last night by inviting him to front their final show before the US election.
And it didn't disappoint – because Benedict Cumberbatch is known for his commitment. This is the man who rolled around on a carpet to play Smaug the dragon and once beat up a giant teddy bear on primetime British television. So it should come as no surprise that he gamely dropped his pants to advertise a new toilet...
... before giving a lap dance to a recently-deceased grandma played by Aidy Bryant. The sketch saw the 83-year-old bride-to-be treated to a surprise bachelorette – a surprise so great that the shock of it caused her to pass away unnoticed by the rest of the partygoers. The entertainment was, of course, Cumberbatch and SNL cast member Mikey Day, dressed in some appalling blonde wigs and – to the delight of the former's many fans – very little else.
But perhaps the icing – or should we say cherry – on the cake was when Cumberbatch sprayed whipped cream all over poor granny's face and plucked a cherry from her mouth, although sadly even that couldn't bring her back from the dead.
Cumberbatch's hosting duties also saw him play a game of Why is Benedict Cumberbath hot? (well, duh) and double date with Kenan from Kenan and Kel.
He was joined on his debut hosting gig by Solange Knowles and SNL veteran – and massive Chicago Cubs fan – Bill Murray who appeared with the World Series-winning team for a special musical performance.