The big headline draw is a special New Year's Eve Alicia Keys concert which will see us into 2021 after a particularly starry Graham Norton Show, but it all begins with The Big New Year's In - set to bring some much needed fun to 2020's last hours.

Just because it's indoors doesn't mean New Year's Eve 2020 is a write-off - here's how you can join the stars for a memorable night in.

What time is The Big New Year's In on TV?

The Big New Year's In will of course air on New Year's Eve, at 9pm on BBC One.

What is The Big New Year's In?

The Big New Year's In will kickstart BBC One's New Year's Eve coverage. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Paddy McGuinness, the BBC has described the countdown party as a "one hour, live extravaganza of fun, music, games, and surprises." Quite what these surprises entail is yet to be revealed, but expect a good variety of interviews, music performances, and light-hearted silliness as we look backs at 2020.

To cap off a year stuffed with lockdown Zoom quizzes, the Big New Year's In will fittingly feature a quiz of 2020 that the whole nation can join in.

What celebrities are taking part in The Big New Year's In?

Other than Paddy McGuiness, no other celebrities have been announced but the BBC has promised "a galaxy of stars". McGuiness may well rope in his Top Gear co-stars Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, or perhaps long-time collaborators such as Keith Lemon or even Peter Kay.

What else is on BBC One on New Year's Eve?

The Big New Year's In will only kick off proceedings - there's plenty more to come.

Following the news will be the now-annual special New Year's Eve edition of The Graham Norton Show, featuring a stellar line up including Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hanks, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Jessica Chastain, and Nish Kumar. If there weren't quite enough famous faces for you on his socially distant sofa, Sophie Ellis Bextor will also be providing music.

Multi-award winning singer Alicia Keys will then be performing either side of the midnight countdown, performing a very special playlist in Alicia Keys Rocks New Year's Eve broadcast from Los Angeles.

There will, of course, be the main event with Happy New Year Live! starting just before midnight. There may be no fireworks this year, but Big Ben will still be chiming in the New Year for a midnight moment unlike any other.

The Big New Year's In will air on New Year's Eve.