Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord and her Tardis team (Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole) have been transported from the Christmas slot to a New Year one for the first time in the modern era, for an adventure that sees them unearth what the Doctor calls "the DNA of the most dangerous creature in the universe."

The Great New Year’s Bake Off – 7pm C4

Ever made a 3D resolution cake? Me neither. That’s the tricky showstopper for returning contestants in the New Years's special, with 2016 winner Candice Brown, Tamal Ray (2015), Steven Carter-Bailey (2017) and Kate Henry (2014) all trying their hands. But will the seasoned bakers agree with judge Paul Hollywood's assessment of their efforts?

Luther – 9pm BBC1

BBC

Idris Elba's DCI John Luther is back – with a new sidekick in DS Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) – kicking off a long-awaited fifth series that sees a sadistic psycho-sexual killer wreaking havoc in London wearing a mask that lights up (ooh, fancy).

The four-part series continues on consecutive days.

Amazon: Earth’s Great Rivers – 9pm BBC2

Serene aerial shots of the grand river system will help soothe away those New Year's Day headaches on a journey that reveals giant otters, pink river dolphins, shamanic rituals and a tributary that boils.

The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited – 9pm C4

Channel 4

It's been ten years since we first experienced the bawdy and embarrassing coming-of-age moments of Will, Simon, Jay and Neil. To mark the occasions, the stars of the show – Simon Bird,Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison – celebrate with the best clips, some character cameos and the inaugural Inbetweeners awards.

Mrs Brown’s Boys – 10pm BBC1

A storm is blowing over Finagles and, after their pipes burst, Agnes asks Winnie and Sharon if they'd like to stay with her. But they’re all soon regretting it. Meanwhile, Buster has his first taste of fatherhood.