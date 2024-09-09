"It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother and great friend, Ben Thapa. Words cannot express how we all feel right now," they wrote.

"We understand that this will be heartbreaking news for so many others too and we send you our love and support as we all remember the amazing man and memories that he has left behind.

"Ben has been such a major part of the international singing community and he was a critical part of our journey as a group."

G4 rose to fame in 2004, when Thapa and fellow bandmates Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie and Matthew Stiff competed in The X Factor as part of Louis Walsh's team.

They were beaten to the top spot by Steve Brookstein, but still managed to secure a £1.5 million album deal with Sony, and released three albums under the label.

They also released a Live at the Royal Albert Hall DVD, an autobiographical book G4: Our Way and embarked on sell-out tours across the UK and Ireland.

Jonathan Ansell, Ben Thapa, Mike Christie and Matt Stiff from G4. Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Thapa announced that he was leaving the band in 2018 to focus on his solo opera career, and was replaced by Lewis Raines, who was then replaced by Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall.

Thapa's exit wasn't the first – Stiff left in 2007 and was replaced by Nick Ashby, who himself quit the band in 2019. His spot was taken by Duncan Sandilands.

The band are currently on tour until October and are due to embark on their 2024 Christmas tour in November.

Original band member Ansell recently posted on Instagram remembering the original line-up's X Factor beginnings, writing: "The day my life changed forever… I still cry sometimes too."

Thapa's cause of death is currently unknown, but the star recently shared a photo on his own Instagram announcing he had had a nephrostomy and another one with a dialysis machine.

Fans have since taken to his account with tributes and messages of support for Thapa's family and friends.