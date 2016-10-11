Sir Ben Kingsley transformed himself into Elton John with bells on in a teaser video for Lip Sync Battle.

The knighted, Oscar-winning, Shakespearean actor did what no other 72-year-old has done before (probably): he dressed in a sleeveless jumpsuit with an enormous stand-up collar in silver, blue and red stripes that had models of the planets sticking out of the top, and pretended to perform the 1972 hit Rocket Man on a sparkly white piano.