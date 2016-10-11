Ben Kingsley put everything into his lip sync of Elton John's Rocket Man
The 72-year-old went to the moon and back for this performance
Sir Ben Kingsley transformed himself into Elton John with bells on in a teaser video for Lip Sync Battle.
The knighted, Oscar-winning, Shakespearean actor did what no other 72-year-old has done before (probably): he dressed in a sleeveless jumpsuit with an enormous stand-up collar in silver, blue and red stripes that had models of the planets sticking out of the top, and pretended to perform the 1972 hit Rocket Man on a sparkly white piano.
If this wasn’t enough, Sir Ben also wore a silver skull cap, platform boots and Elton John glasses.
He looked completely and utterly absurd. What a legend.
Meanwhile, Lip Sync Battle host LL Cool J appeared to be hugging himself and swaying to the music, while Kingsley’s opponent, the actor John Cho, stood by and laughed nervously. Probably thinking something along the lines of: “How do I follow an act like that?
More like this
Lip Sync Battle begins on Spike in the US on Wednesday