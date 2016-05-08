BAFTA TV Awards 2016: This is England '90 wins Best Mini-Series
The stars of this year's best short-form drama were in attendance at London's Royal Festival Hall
This is England '90 has been named Best Mini-Series at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Doctor Foster, London Spy, and The Enfield Haunting.
The prize, which celebrates the best in short-form British drama, was handed out at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank during a ceremony hosted by Graham Norton and attended by Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Idris Elba and more.
This year's BAFTA shortlist was led by Wolf Hall, BBC2's drama based on Hilary Mantel's novels, with four nominations, followed by Peter Kay's Car Share and This is England '90, each with three.
Last year's prize for Best Mini-Series was won by The Lost Honour of Christopher Jeffries whose star Jason Watkins also claimed the coveted award for Best Actor.