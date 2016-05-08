This is England '90 has been named Best Mini-Series at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Doctor Foster, London Spy, and The Enfield Haunting.

The prize, which celebrates the best in short-form British drama, was handed out at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank during a ceremony hosted by Graham Norton and attended by Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Idris Elba and more.