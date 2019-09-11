Get streaming and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That's just over half the price of Netflix’s standard tariff of £8.99, and £1 less than it's most basic package (which only allows streaming to a single device at a time) .

Apple is also offering customers who buy an iPhone or iPad a year’s free trial of the service, and a blanket seven-day free trial for anyone who wants to give it a go.

The news was announced by Apple boss Tim Cook at the Apple Special Event, which also unveiled three new iPhones and a trailer for Jason Momoa’s See, an upcoming drama/horror series that will be available on Apple TV+.

Actors Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak about their new TV series The Morning Show during the launch of Apple TV+ (Getty)

The streaming service launches with several original programmes, each with its own star-studded cast.

A press release specified nine titles that will be available at launch, including The Morning Show, the comedy-drama about an ageing TV anchor, fronted by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.

Other programmes include:

Dickinson , a comedy about the poet Emily Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld

, a comedy about the poet Emily Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld Period drama For All Mankind from the creator of Battlestar Galactica

from the creator of Battlestar Galactica A series fronted by Oprah Winfrey

The Helpsters, a spin-off from Sesame Street

a spin-off from Sesame Street A cartoon titled Snoopy in Space

A children’s programme called Ghostwriter

The Elephant Queen, a glam accompanied at the Toronto Film Festival

Additional titles will be arriving in months after the launch, including a thriller from Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan.

Bingeing will be an option for Apple TV+ customers, with Apple adding that most of the series will premiere with three episodes to watch straight away, while others will have full seasons available at once.

Apple TV + launches in the UK on 1st November