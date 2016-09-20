The Barrister (Shaun Wallace), The Beast (Mark Labbett), The Governess (Anne Hegerty), The Sinnerman (Paul Sinha) and The Vixen (Jenny Ryan) are tough enough on their own. Working as a relay team and coming fresh to each round? Here's hoping the contestants have done their quizzing homework...

The hour-long special will, as ever, be hosted by Bradley Walsh who is excited about the show's impressive milestone.

“We’ve made it to the 1,000th episode of The Chase as the show is so entertaining and informative. I’m so lucky I get to be a part of such a great team and have a laugh at work, I even learn some things too. People love it because they can see how much we are enjoying ourselves. The special is going to be one Chase fans won’t want to miss.”

The 1,000th episode of The Chase airs Thursday 29th September at 5pm on ITV