Alison, who is an underrated comic actress if this clip is anything to go by, will be performing Missy Elliot's Get Ur Freak On this Saturday and gets into the spirit by showing cameras around her home, MTV Cribs-style.

The only problem is when some homebuyers come to look around the mansion and her secret gets out.

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs on Saturday March 18 at 6.45pm on BBC1