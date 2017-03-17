Alison Hammond channels MTV's Cribs as she prepares for Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief
The This Morning presenter channels Honey G to show us around her digs
Published: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 0:34 pm
Alison Hammond has channelled Honey G and invited us into her "crib"... but luckily the This Morning presenter hasn't gone all LA on us.
The former Big Brother star has instead filmed a very silly video ahead of this weekend's final heat on Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.
Alison, who is an underrated comic actress if this clip is anything to go by, will be performing Missy Elliot's Get Ur Freak On this Saturday and gets into the spirit by showing cameras around her home, MTV Cribs-style.
The only problem is when some homebuyers come to look around the mansion and her secret gets out.
Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs on Saturday March 18 at 6.45pm on BBC1
