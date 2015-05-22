9 times the UK wasn't rubbish at the Eurovision Song Contest
OK, so we haven't done that well in recent years, but it's not like our results have always been disappointing...
Published: Friday, 22 May 2015 at 11:20 am
In recent years the UK's Eurovision adventures have been a little disappointing. It's an long-running joke that the words most associated with our efforts are 'nil points'.
But, actually, that's not quite fair. We might have had no notable successes this side of the millennium but the United Kingdom has had it's fair share of Eurovision highs...
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/9-times-the-united-kingdom-wasnt-completely-rubbish-at-eurovision' /]
